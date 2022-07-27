RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Jobless Ghanaian man’s contagious tears get everyone crying on live TV (video)

Andreas Kamasah

A former employee of Groupe Nduom who could not hold back his tears as he cried like a baby on live TV over hardship got grown men in the studios of Onua TV to join unconsciously in shedding tears.

Philip Sarpiah cries on live TV over hardship
Philip Sarpiah cries on live TV over hardship

According to Philip Sarpiah, a resident of Ablekuma in the Greater Region, life has become so excruciatingly unbearable for him that he had to abandon his child because he is unable to fend for the child.

He added that he and his other colleagues who lost their jobs as a result of the financial sector clean-up have been rendered extremely impoverished to the extent that some of them have died out of hunger and frustration.

He recounted how the widow of one of his deceased colleagues sometimes calls him for financial assistance, but he is unable to help, leaving him heartbroken.

Sarpiah got very emotional while peaking on Onua TV/FM’s People's Assembly on Monday, July 25, 2022.

He begged President Akuffo Addo, the Asantehene, the National Chief Imam, ex-president Kufuor and other notable Ghanaians to intervene and help revive all the collapsed companies of Groupe Nduom, so that the jobless ex-staff, who he claimed were over 6,000, could return to work.

Between 2017 and 2020, the Bank of Ghana embarked on a banking sector cleanup, an exercise that saw many banks, savings and loan, and microfinance companies either merged, collapsed, or taken over by other indigenous companies.

The rationale, according to the regulator was to strengthen the banking sector, by weeding out the non-performing institutions that could not meet the minimum capital requirement to be in operation.

Groupe Nduom, owners of the defunct GN Bank, Gold Coast Fund Management, Coconut Grove Hotels and many other companies that formed the conglomerate were affected by the clean-up, rendering thousands of workers jobless across the country.

Meanwhile, the business conglomerate has challenged the action of the Bank of Ghana in court and the matter is still under trial.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

