Jobless Ghanaian man’s contagious tears get everyone crying on live TV (video)

He added that he and his other colleagues who lost their jobs as a result of the financial sector clean-up have been rendered extremely impoverished to the extent that some of them have died out of hunger and frustration.

He recounted how the widow of one of his deceased colleagues sometimes calls him for financial assistance, but he is unable to help, leaving him heartbroken.

Sarpiah got very emotional while peaking on Onua TV/FM’s People's Assembly on Monday, July 25, 2022.

He begged President Akuffo Addo, the Asantehene, the National Chief Imam, ex-president Kufuor and other notable Ghanaians to intervene and help revive all the collapsed companies of Groupe Nduom, so that the jobless ex-staff, who he claimed were over 6,000, could return to work.

Between 2017 and 2020, the Bank of Ghana embarked on a banking sector cleanup, an exercise that saw many banks, savings and loan, and microfinance companies either merged, collapsed, or taken over by other indigenous companies.

The rationale, according to the regulator was to strengthen the banking sector, by weeding out the non-performing institutions that could not meet the minimum capital requirement to be in operation.

Groupe Nduom, owners of the defunct GN Bank, Gold Coast Fund Management, Coconut Grove Hotels and many other companies that formed the conglomerate were affected by the clean-up, rendering thousands of workers jobless across the country.