Angry judge gives man 3 life sentences for raping 3 daughters: "it’s disgrace to parenthood"

The convict was arrested and prosecuted for defiling his 10-yearold daughter and then raping another two, aged 20 and 24.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the court held that the prosecution team proved, beyond reasonable doubt, the charges of defilement and rape brought against Ogbar, hence his conviction and sentencing.

"Evidence before the court shows that the prosecution has proved the case of defilement and rape before this court.

"The defendant, who is the father of the three daughters, is found guilty as charged, as the burden of proof has been discharged.

"This is a very sad case," the court ruled, as read by Justice Abiola Soladoye.

It is reported that Ogbar took advantage of his daughters in the absence of his wife for years before his day of reckoning came.

"The defendant ravished his own daughters in turn, committing incest. It is rather shameful and most perverted.

"The defendant is hereby found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment on count one.

"On count two, he is sentenced to life imprisonment and on count three, he is also sentenced to life imprisonment," the judge held, as quoted by NAN.

The Lagos State Government, which prosecuted Ogbar, said his conduct violated Sections 137 and 258(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The prosecution team presented six witnesses during the trial, all of whom testified against the convict.

The court further ordered that Ogbar’s name should be entered into the Lagos State Sexual Offenders Register.