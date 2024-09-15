Kasoa: Woman carrying baby caught stealing phone at New Market

The video, posted on social media platform X by user @eddie_wrt, captures the woman entering the shop with a baby at her back. She is seen engaging with the shopkeeper before discreetly taking the phone and concealing it. The shopkeeper, unaware of the theft at the time, continues to assist other customers.

The footage has sparked outrage among the public, with many expressing their shock and disappointment at the woman’s actions. The presence of the baby has particularly struck a chord, highlighting the lengths to which some individuals will go to commit crimes.

CCTV catches 4 stealing fabric worth GHC20,000 in Nima

In a related incident, A daring daylight theft in Nima left a local shop owner devastated as four individuals, posing as customers, managed to steal over GHS20,000 worth of fabrics.

The incident, which was captured in vivid detail on the shop's CCTV system, involved three elderly women and a man in a calculated heist.