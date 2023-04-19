Kenyan police pursue 2 domestic workers for allegedly killing 75-year-old employer

Kisumu Central sub-county deputy police commander Jackton Mango confirmed the murder of the septuagenarian, saying the two suspects first sent the security guard manning the house to buy groceries before allegedly committing the heinous crime.

The police boss added that the suspects tied both legs and hands of the deceased before killing her.

It is reported that the male suspect had worked for the deceased for 8 years while the lady was a month old in the home before the unfortunate incident.

It remains unclear what was the suspects’ motive for allegedly murdering their elderly employer.

In a similar report, a 28-year-old woman has been murdered in a fight over a man at Dwinase near Kokotro in the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti region.

The deceased Vida Ennin was killed for allegedly gossiping about the suspect, a 25-year-old woman, Mary Akosua Agyemang also known as Serwaa.

It all happened when Akosua Agyemang allegedly accosted Vida Ennin for gossiping about her over a man they have both dated.

The two women got into a brawl, Sunday evening, April 9, 2023, over who rightfully deserves to be the fiancée of the man who is an excavator operator.

Reports stated that the suspect left the scene of the brawl to buy a sharp knife.

She returned and allegedly stabbed Vida in the face, breast, and palm. The deceased bled profusely to death.

The Bekwai police later arrested Mary together with two others – Felicia Sarpong, 61-year-old, and Ernest Achirem, 63-year-old who were accused of attempting to shield Mary from arrest.

The three suspects have been remanded in police custody to assist in investigations after they were arraigned before the Bekwai Circuit Court on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.