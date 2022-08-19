Krobo man carries generator to hospital to help doctors attend to pregnant wife (video)

Lower Manya and Yilo Krobo have been without electricity due to a disagreement between them and the power provider.

To end the bad relationship between the residents and the ECG, the agency has been installing prepaid meters to replace the postpaid ones, claiming it would curb power theft among others.

However, the residents have been opposed to the prepaid meter installation, clashing with the ECG staff and the military officers who were guarding them during the process.

The residents have embarked on demonstrations, with chiefs and other notable people calling on the ECG to restore power to the areas but the agency maintains that its staff don’t feel safe working in the affected areas.

It has also done an assessment of the areas and realized that most of the earth cables connecting their transformers in the communities have been stolen.

The ECG has not given any indication as to when it intends to restore power to the Lower Manya and Yilo Krobo areas.