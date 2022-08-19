RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Krobo man carries generator to hospital to help doctors attend to pregnant wife (video)

Andreas Kamasah

A man who took his pregnant wife to the Somanya Polyclinic on the evening of Wednesday, August 17, 2022, carried a generator plant along, to provide electricity to the hospital.

Pregnant woman and generator
Pregnant woman and generator

According to onuaonline.com, the plant was meant to ensure health personnel at the facility got adequate light to work on his pregnant wife as the Electricity Company of Ghana has not restored power to the area.

Lower Manya and Yilo Krobo have been without electricity due to a disagreement between them and the power provider.

To end the bad relationship between the residents and the ECG, the agency has been installing prepaid meters to replace the postpaid ones, claiming it would curb power theft among others.

However, the residents have been opposed to the prepaid meter installation, clashing with the ECG staff and the military officers who were guarding them during the process.

READ ALSO: 15-year-old girl injects herself with boyfriend’s HIV-positive blood ‘to prove love’

The residents have embarked on demonstrations, with chiefs and other notable people calling on the ECG to restore power to the areas but the agency maintains that its staff don’t feel safe working in the affected areas.

It has also done an assessment of the areas and realized that most of the earth cables connecting their transformers in the communities have been stolen.

The ECG has not given any indication as to when it intends to restore power to the Lower Manya and Yilo Krobo areas.

Schools, hospitals and residential facilities have been hit hard with the power cut, with generoator owners cashing in on the situation to charge people’s phones for a fee.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Sentenced to death by hanging

Chief sentenced to death by hanging for ordering the killing of boy accused of wizardry

Lady pleads with Police

Don’t inform my parents – Lady begs police as 55-year-old online lover dies in hotel

Police carry dead body

Ghanaian farmer ties wife's hands, beat her to death for refusing to give 'raw sex'

Attractive-Muscular-Black-Male-Portrait

I have sex with married women, charge GHC300 or 400 – Ghanaian male prostitute (video)