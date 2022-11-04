Landlady kills tenant, dumps his corpse into deep well

She has been accused of killing her tenant identified as Stephen Haruna by giving him palm oil to drink at midnight. She is facing two counts of charges bordering on conspiracy and murder.

The suspect was arraigned before an Ondo State Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting at Akure, Ondo state capital.

According to pulse.ng, police prosecutor, Simon Wada said the defendant conspired with others who are said to be at large to commit the offences.

He further disclosed that after the death of the victim, Cecilia invited some people to assist her to throw his corpse into a well in her compound.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened sections 516 and 316 of the Criminal Code Law of Ondo State, 2022.

He then prayed the court presided over by Chief Magistrate Musa Al-Yunnus to remand Cecilia in the Olokuta Custodial Centre, Akure, pending advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

The four accomplices of the popular Chinese illegal miner, Aisha Huang may be freed by the court unless an interpreter capable of speaking Chinese and Vietnamese language is found.

Meanwhile, the High Court in Accra presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo threatened on Tuesday, November 1 that the court may be compelled to discharge the accused persons on the hearing date.

Three Chinese nationals – Shi Yang alias Philip, Li Wei Guo and Shi Mei Zhi were charged for engaging in small scale-mining without a licence, contrary to section 99(2)(a) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703) as amended by Act 995 of 2019.

They all pleaded not guilty on their second appearance on October 24.

Due to a lack of an interpreter, the plea of Nguyen Thi Thanh Tuyen said to be Vietnamese has not been taken since September 16.

The suspect is facing trial for remaining in Ghana after the expiration of a permit contrary to sections 20(1) and 52(1)(d) of the Immigration Act, 2000 (Act 573).

It is reported that an arrangement made for a Vietnamese interpreter to appear to help the court proceed with the case did not materialise.