Landlord writes warning letter to couple over loud sex with "moans and groans"

Lydia Barker, a 31-year-old mother of one, could not believe that her neighbours would go to the extent of reporting her and her boyfriend to the landlord when they could have settled the matter amicably.

According to her, although she and her boyfriend have sex in the morning, afternoon, and night, they are mindful of the timing to avoid inconveniencing their neighbours.

"It’s not as if I’m a screamer. I’ve never had any noise issues before. I’d not call my sex sessions extreme... a few moans and groans, of course.

"We are doing it morning, noon, and night, but not at anti-social hours.

"If there was a problem most people would knock on the door, or stick a polite note through. Making an official complaint to the housing association is very extreme," Lydia lamented.

Meanwhile, Billy Brown, an engineer whom Lydia met a year ago on the Crazy Mouse ride at a travelling fair, said the neighbours just blew the matter out of proportion.

"The neighbours only have to put up with it for two minutes. What are they complaining about?" he quizzed.

The couple live in a semi-detached property in Castle Cary, Somerset.