RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Legalities around gun use in Ghana

Andreas Kamasah

In Ghana, any individual who is eighteen (18) years old or above, mentally sound, physically fit and of good character can apply for a firearm for use either to protect himself/herself or for gaming.

Firearms
Firearms

What to know:

Read Also

An individual who wishes to apply for a personal firearm must first report to the police, precisely the firearms office, to be taken through due process.

The police do not register firearms in the name of a company or corporate organization, since the organization is an artificial person that cannot go through the laid down process. Somebody must represent the company to go through the process of licensing or registering.

A licensed firearm is to be used exclusively by the individual in whose name it is licensed and registered. It must be used for the purpose assigned for its acquisition.

READ ALSO: I’m still single and searching - 70-year-old virgin cries (video)

A firearm, once licensed in the name of a person, is not transferable. Nonetheless, there are exceptions to the rule. Sections 3 subsection 1 (a) (b)2 and 3 of the Arms and Ammunition Decree, NRCD.9 of 1972, spell out clearly the procedure for change of ownership of firearms.

What it costs to acquire a firearm:

But registering or licensing a firearm comes with a cost to the individual who intends to have one. Below is a list of prices an applicant is expected to pay at every stage of the process:

Application Form - 350.00

Vetting Form - 100.00

Approval Form - 150.00

Additional Quota Form - 300.00

Review Form - 200.00

Renewal of Quota Form - 200.00

It is worthy of note that an application for a permit to import or export arms and ammunition is different from seeking to own a licensed gun for personal use.

While the firearms office of the Ghana Police Service has the power to handle the latter, it is only the Minister for the Interior that handles the former. The Minister has the power to approve or disapprove the application.

There is, however, a terrifying number of firearms that have been acquired illegally and are in the possession of people who use them to commit crimes.

In 2016, it was reported that the ratio of illegal arms to the then population of 27 million people was 1:25. It was estimated that there were 2.3 million weapons in civilian hands in Ghana, with only 1.2 million of that number having been registered

Reference: police.gov.gh and mint.gov.gh

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Georgina Asor Botchwey’s dead body exhumed

Chief’s son collapses as police exhume trainee nurse’s body from father’s house

Woman dies pursuing her husband in Calabar

Woman crashes to death while pursuing cheating husband

Victim escapes kidnap attempt

Ghanaian student escapes from kidnappers who kept him in cemetery [Video]

Oludare Alaba

Frustrated jobless man storms university to return his degree for a refund