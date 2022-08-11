Lesbian stabs partner's husband to death after he catches them having sex

According to pulse.ng, he returned home unannounced on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, only to meet his hitherto innocent wife in their matrimonial bed with her partner identified as Ebele Onochie.

An argument ensued between him and the female rival before she reached for a kitchen knife with which she stabbed him in an attempt to keep the matter secret.

The news outlet quoted a source close to the incident as saying: “The news has been everywhere in Onitsha today. People are so surprised at how Ayaaya was killed.

“He was a very handsome guy, and he is an admin staff at the college. "How his wife left such a handsome young man to become a lesbian to the point of bringing sexual partners to the house is still a wonder.”

Anambra Police Command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the fatal incident, saying investigations have commenced.

“We have a suspect in custody and the Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State CID for proper investigation.

“Preliminary information showed that the suspect stabbed the victim in the chest. He was rushed to the hospital before he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty,”

In related news, a young man is currently in critical condition at the Our Lady of Grace Hospital in the Central Region after the husband of a woman he had given GHC 5 to buy food for her child inflicted severe machete wounds on him and cut off one of his arms.

According to United TV, the bloody incident happened at Brema Kuntunasi in the Breman Asikuma Odoben Brakwa District.

Akwesi Amisah, the suspect, is also reported to be in critical condition following the alleged beatings he suffered at the hands of residents who arrested him before handing him over to the police.

He is receiving treatment at the hospital under police guard while an investigation into the incident has begun.

It is reported that Amisah had suspected the victim of having an affair with his wife and warned him to stay away from her.

On that fateful day, his wife visited his worksite to ask him for money to prepare food but did not find him. She then asked the victim for GHC 5, and he gave her GHC 20 and asked her to return the change.

When Amisah returned to the site and learnt that the victim had given his wife money in his absence, he became furious and reached for a machete, with which he pounced on the victim and butchered him severely, leaving him in a critical condition.