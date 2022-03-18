Locals punish an alleged thief who was caught stealing a generator (video)

They reportedly stripped him, leaving him in only his underwear, and subjected him to some beatings.

While surrounding him, the residents who were wielding various implements instructed the suspected thief to ‘pick pin’ a punishment that involves touching the ground with the index finger with one leg on the ground while lifting the other leg.

A video of the dramatic incident has been making the rounds on social media.

Last year, in Ghana, a musician-turned thief who was arrested by police officers exhibited his musical talent after he was made to take a bath.

According to a Twitter user with the handle @Kofi_Seven who posted videos of the incident on his page, the alleged thief was not beaten after being caught stealing electric cables.

He said the alleged thief begged his captors not to beat him, explaining that he was a musician and only engaged in the thievery due to hunger.

"He was caught stealing electric cables this night. After being caught, he told them not to beat him because he’s a musician and has got the talent, but ended up doing it for the first time because of hunger," @Kofi_Seven captioned one of the videos of the suspect.

Well, luckily for him, he was spared the beatings and instead made to sweep the surroundings, take a bath, and sing to the pleasure of the residents.

A woman could be heard saying in one of the videos that the alleged thief was caught red-handed, and he decided to entertain them to avoid beatings.