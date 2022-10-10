Man admits to defiling 14-year-old daughter, denies drugging her

It is reported that after sedating his biological daughter, he then turns her into a sex machine.

So-Safe Corps spokesman, Moruf Yusuf, who disclosed Joseph’s arrest, said the agency got a distress call that the suspect had had sex with his teenage daughter.

Following the tip-off, Ogun State Commander, Soji Ganzallo, directed the Divisional Officer of the Corps in Oke-Aro/Olambe in the area, SC Akeem Olaiya, to arrest the suspect.

The Agbado Area Command dispatched officers to Akinbo Phase 2, Opposite Ola Fatia House, Olambe in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State, where the suspect lives, and he was arrested.

“During preliminary investigation, the suspect confessed to the crime, and pleaded for mercy after realising that there is nowhere to hide his secret deals with his innocent daughter,” Yusuf said, as quoted by pulse.ng.

The suspect reportedly admitted to defiling his daughter but denied sedating her with drugs.

Meanwhile, recounting her ordeal, the victim said she used to notice white discharges from her private parts due to the sexual assault by her father.