RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Man admits to defiling 14-year-old daughter, denies drugging her

Andreas Kamasah

A 50-year-old man who was arrested for defiling his 14-year-old daughter many times after sedating her with drugs has admitted to the defilement but denied drugging her.

Man sedates daughter with drugs
Man sedates daughter with drugs

According to pulse.ng, the suspect, Olukayode Joseph, a Nigerian, was arrested on Thursday, October 6, 2022, by operatives of the Ogun So-Safe Corps.

Read Also

It is reported that after sedating his biological daughter, he then turns her into a sex machine.

So-Safe Corps spokesman, Moruf Yusuf, who disclosed Joseph’s arrest, said the agency got a distress call that the suspect had had sex with his teenage daughter.

Following the tip-off, Ogun State Commander, Soji Ganzallo, directed the Divisional Officer of the Corps in Oke-Aro/Olambe in the area, SC Akeem Olaiya, to arrest the suspect.

READ ALSO: Assistant headmaster of Mpatasie D/A JHS dies after falling into mining pit

The Agbado Area Command dispatched officers to Akinbo Phase 2, Opposite Ola Fatia House, Olambe in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State, where the suspect lives, and he was arrested.

During preliminary investigation, the suspect confessed to the crime, and pleaded for mercy after realising that there is nowhere to hide his secret deals with his innocent daughter,” Yusuf said, as quoted by pulse.ng.

The suspect reportedly admitted to defiling his daughter but denied sedating her with drugs.

Meanwhile, recounting her ordeal, the victim said she used to notice white discharges from her private parts due to the sexual assault by her father.

Both the victim and the suspect were transferred to the Ajuwon Police Division for further investigations.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Wilson Gbli Nartey

Funeral of Ghanaian man who had 20 wives, 111 children and 500+ grandkids draws huge crowd

Lady

Lady closely misses death while using loaded gun for TikTok video (watch)

Francine Jisele and her husbands, Remi Murula and Albert Jarlace

Woman who shares the same bed with 2 husbands in one house speaks (video)

Suspect in jail

Apprentice gets life imprisonment for fingering boss' 4-year-old daughter