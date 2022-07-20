Man arrested and taken to court as girlfriend barks like dog after sex

He appeared before a magistrates’ court in Abeokuta on Friday, July 15.

According to Pulse.ng, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Olakunle Shonibare, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 26 at the Ago-Ika area in Abeokuta.

He disclosed that Orona had applied a substance (charm) on his private parts before having sexual intercourse with his 23-year-old girlfriend, identified as Temilade Olabanji.

The victim allegedly started barking like a dog immediately after getting intimate with the suspect, and then fell unconscious.

Shonibare told the court presided over by Mrs O.M Somefun that Olabanji was rushed to a herbalist who revived her before she was later taken to the Ogun State General Hospital for proper medical treatment.

The prosecutor claimed that Orona’s conduct contravened the provisions of Section 210(c) of the Criminal Law of Ogun 2006.

The court, having heard the details of the case, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The sureties must produce evidence of three tax payments to the Ogun government, and one of the sureties must be a family member of the defendant.

Somefun further ordered that in the event of Orona's failure to meet the bail conditions, he should be remanded in Oba correctional centre.