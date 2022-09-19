According to JoyNews, a middle-aged man identified simply as Dodzi, walked into a certain family about a year ago in Avenor, a suburb of the national capital, claiming to be the son of their brother who was abandoned in Gabon.
Man arrested for duping different families by claiming he’s their lost relative (video)
The Kaneshie police in Accra have in their custody, a 45-year-old man who has been allegedly moving from one family to the other, claiming to be their lost relative, and then defrauding them of diverse sums of money.
Recommended articles
The unsuspecting family was hospitable to him, accepted him and even raised money, which was given to him to return to Gabon to bring his other relatives.
However, after taking the undisclosed amount, Dodzi vanished into thin air, and the said family never heard of him until his recent arrest.
His cup got full when he used the same modus operandi on another family at Kokomlemle, and his cover was blown. He had lied to them that he was the son of their relative but was abandoned in Nigeria’s Lagos.
A video posted on Instagram by JoyNews shows aggrieved members of the swindled families recounting how the suspect outsmarted them.
In the narration, one of the men recalled how his family elders went to the extent of performing some rituals for Dodzi by way of accepting him into the family because he claimed that he couldn’t sleep because the spirits of his ancestors were tormenting him to return to his roots.
An elderly woman, who happens to be a member of the first family who fell victim to the suspect’s con, said she was at church when she heard of the arrest of a man whose offence appeared similar to what Dodzi had perpetrated on them before. She decided to rush to the scene to verify, only to meet the same man who they had accepted as their lost family member.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh