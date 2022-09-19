Man arrested for duping different families by claiming he’s their lost relative (video)

The unsuspecting family was hospitable to him, accepted him and even raised money, which was given to him to return to Gabon to bring his other relatives.

However, after taking the undisclosed amount, Dodzi vanished into thin air, and the said family never heard of him until his recent arrest.

His cup got full when he used the same modus operandi on another family at Kokomlemle, and his cover was blown. He had lied to them that he was the son of their relative but was abandoned in Nigeria’s Lagos.

A video posted on Instagram by JoyNews shows aggrieved members of the swindled families recounting how the suspect outsmarted them.

In the narration, one of the men recalled how his family elders went to the extent of performing some rituals for Dodzi by way of accepting him into the family because he claimed that he couldn’t sleep because the spirits of his ancestors were tormenting him to return to his roots.