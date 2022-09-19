RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Man arrested for duping different families by claiming he’s their lost relative (video)

Andreas Kamasah

The Kaneshie police in Accra have in their custody, a 45-year-old man who has been allegedly moving from one family to the other, claiming to be their lost relative, and then defrauding them of diverse sums of money.

Suspected scammer arrested
Suspected scammer arrested

According to JoyNews, a middle-aged man identified simply as Dodzi, walked into a certain family about a year ago in Avenor, a suburb of the national capital, claiming to be the son of their brother who was abandoned in Gabon.

Recommended articles

The unsuspecting family was hospitable to him, accepted him and even raised money, which was given to him to return to Gabon to bring his other relatives.

However, after taking the undisclosed amount, Dodzi vanished into thin air, and the said family never heard of him until his recent arrest.

His cup got full when he used the same modus operandi on another family at Kokomlemle, and his cover was blown. He had lied to them that he was the son of their relative but was abandoned in Nigeria’s Lagos.

READ ALSO: I married 53 women in 43 years - 65-year-old man (video)

A video posted on Instagram by JoyNews shows aggrieved members of the swindled families recounting how the suspect outsmarted them.

In the narration, one of the men recalled how his family elders went to the extent of performing some rituals for Dodzi by way of accepting him into the family because he claimed that he couldn’t sleep because the spirits of his ancestors were tormenting him to return to his roots.

An elderly woman, who happens to be a member of the first family who fell victim to the suspect’s con, said she was at church when she heard of the arrest of a man whose offence appeared similar to what Dodzi had perpetrated on them before. She decided to rush to the scene to verify, only to meet the same man who they had accepted as their lost family member.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Joe-Ghartey

Joe Ghartey explains why he took only ring and Bible from man who married his daughter

Court convicts siblings

Siblings cry like babies after being sentenced to life imprisonment

Dr. Charles Mensah Cofie

S*x with intense orgasm can affect your eye - Ophthalmologist cautions

Thomas Ngcobo

Suspect on wanted list arrested after he walked into police station to look for job