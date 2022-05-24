Man arrested for intentionally killing wife by running over motorbike carrying her

The suspect ran over the motorcycle that was carrying his wife after an argument.

Kenya’s Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to take over the case and charge Shiels for murder.

Kilifi County Criminal Investigation Officer Noah Katumo is reported to have said that after new investigations and re-recording of statements, it became obvious that the suspect had a case to answer.

"We launched our investigations, and the evidence amounts to murder," Katumo said, as quoted by Tuko.co.ke.

The news website reports that Shiels is already in police custody and will be charged tomorrow, Wednesday, May 24, for the alleged crime.

The tragic death of the mother of two occurred in 2018, but investigators say they have now found compelling evidence to back up the charge of murder against the suspect.

"On the fateful day that the mother of two died, she had joined her husband at their farm in Kaoyeni village.

"The couple reportedly had an argument, and Njoki left the farm in the same motorbike that had ferried her.

"An angry Shiels is said to have trailed the woman using his vehicle, and though the boda boda rider attempted to evade his Mitsubishi, he kept pursuing them.

"He then ran over them after they fell into a ditch. Njoki would later be rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.