Man arrested for shooting brother to death over electricity bill

According to pulse.ng, the suspect killed his brother, identified as Godwin, at Uruagu, in the Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The Anambra Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed the incident and the arrest of the suspect.

He said that an argument had ensued between the suspect and the deceased over the payment of an electricity bill of N1,500 in their residence.

The deceased is reported to have been unhappy about the refusal of the suspect to pay the bill, and his alleged influence over the disconnection of the power supply to his apartment.

During the argument, the suspect reached for a gun and shot his brother, leading to his death.

After committing the crime, Orji reported himself to the police to avoid being lynched by angry residents of the area, and he was taken into custody. His wife was also arrested after she was found at the scene of the crime.

It is reported that the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, ordered that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

In other news, the General Overseer of the Beloved Chapel has admitted to defiling a 14-year-old chorister of his church, pleading for forgiveness because he cannot figure out how it all happened.

The pastor, Israel Adebayo, committed the crime at Agbado, in the Ifo Local Government Area of Nigeria’s Ogun State.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state’s police command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed that the victim’s mother didn’t want to report the matter to the police because she wanted to avoid offending her pastor.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect would have been arrested long ago, but the mother of the victim frustrated the move because she doesn’t want to offend her pastor.

“But when the victim was continuously bleeding from her private parts since the incident which happened in October 2021, she was left with no other option than to inform the police. The victim claimed that the pastor was the first person to sleep with her. She is currently recuperating in a hospital,” he said in a statement.

The man of God was, however, arrested subsequently and interrogated by the police, and he admitted to the offence, saying his family and that of the victim have a very close relationship.

“Upon the report, the DPO Agbado Division detailed his detectives to the scene where the pastor was promptly arrested. On interrogation, the pastor, who admitted defiling the victim, pleaded for forgiveness.

“According to him, his family and that of the victim are so close, but he didn’t know how and why such a thing happened to him,” SP Oyeyemi added.