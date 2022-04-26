Man arrested with Indian hemp seeds says they’re feed for his poultry birds

He was paraded on Saturday, and he spoke to newsmen following his arrest on April 17 with 3kg of Indian hemp.

"I have a poultry farm and was told that if I fed the chickens with Indian hemp seeds, they would grow fast and strong, and would not fall sick.

"So, I do mix the weed seeds with their food when feeding the chickens.

"I fed the chickens with the Indian hemp seeds only once before I was arrested," the suspect claimed, as quoted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

Although he admitted to smoking in the past, the suspect claimed that the illegal drug that was found in his house after his arrest was exclusively for his poultry birds.

Now that he finds himself on the wrong side of the law, he has promised to avoid having anything to do with any illegal drug.

"The situation I have put myself in is shameful. I promise not to repeat it in my life.’’

Explaining how the unnamed man was arrested, the commander of the NDLEA in Kaduna State, Umar Adoro, said that the suspect had overslept after engaging in the illegal sale of Indian hemp.

He was picked up at Makarfi Road in the Rigasa Area of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

"He is one of the notorious drug dealers in the state. We have been searching for him for long. What helped us is the Ramadan fasting period when drug dealers operate only at night.

"When they are done peddling drugs in the night and are not expecting any patron in the morning, they oversleep and we take that as an advantage to arrest them.

"We have arrested about two of them in such manner,’’ Adoro told NAN.