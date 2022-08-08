RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Man beats pregnant wife to death for not cooking dinner before going to church

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A man who could not fathom why his pregnant wife failed to prepare food before going to church pounced on her and beat her to death.

File photo: Pregnant woman

The unfortunate incident reportedly occurred at a town in the Sapele Local Government Area of Nigeria’s Delta State on Friday, August 5, 2022.

According to The Punch, the man, popularly known as M.O.B was earlier seen questioning his wife about why she failed to perform house chores, including the cooking of dinner before she left for church.

It is reported that he did not even wait for the heavily pregnant woman to explain before he pounced on her with slaps and blows.

He hit her several times until she collapsed before bystanders and other church members rushed to her rescue.

The woman was pronounced dead after being rushed to a nearby Obule Hospital.

Pulse.ng reports the Police Public Relations Officer for Delta State Command, DSP Bright Edafe as saying that the incident had not come to the attention of his outfit.

In similar news, a 27-year-old Ghanaian lady will spend the next 10 years of her life in prison in hard labour for killing her lover over a grasscutter soup.

The High Court in Sunyani presided over by Her Ladyship Justice Mavis Akua Ando, found Hilda Asumani Embro guilty of the crime and sentenced her accordingly.

The convict, who is a resident of Abesim in the Sunyani Municipality of the Bono Region, stabbed Prince Yaw Aboagye multiple times with a pair of scissors in his neck and chin area, causing him to bleed profusely to death.

She was unhappy because her lover alone had eaten the said grasscutter soup she had prepared for the whole family.

She was later arrested and charged with manslaughter before she was found guilty of the offence.

The convict and the 30-year-old deceased had been dating for over six years before the unfortunate incident.

It is reported that the couple had misunderstandings in the recent past, but their immediate families helped to resolve them and they resumed their normal love life.

Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh.

