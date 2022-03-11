Man books a ride, driver turns out to be his "wicked" secondary school principal

However, he was shocked to realise that the same man had become a ride-hailing driver, who coincidentally had to drive him and his friend home from a club.

He disclosed that while the principal was driving them, he and his friends were in the backseat popping champagne.

"Booked a ride last night and the driver was my wicked high school principal, this man told my friends and I back then in school that we might grow old before we make it in life, guess who drove us home from the club while we popped champagne at the back sit💀," @kayzywizzzy wrote on his Twitter page.

Well, inasmuch as @kayzywizzzy’s post sounds interesting, it has attracted mixed reactions, with the majority of his followers casting doubts on the truth of his claim.

@MajestyEze: "God please never make me have a reason to be disrespectful to those who were part of my childhood (especially my teachers) cos whatever they said, they said out of experience and not wickedness, you have to grow matured to a certain level to know this."

@SonOfMan13654: "Guess you still haven’t made it, cus if you have you wouldn’t be popping champagne in an Uber instead of your own ride step up your game bro!!!"

@eniolajnb: "You sure say u pop champagne for backseat? U carry champagne comot inside club bcs u wan drink inside car, lol. Abeg dey go easy on all dis ur lies"

@FromAfrica8: "Teachers that aren’t sure if they will make it in life sef, na so teachers dey say you will never make it in life…. Things that never happened"

@Florencelola9: "Some People think they are destiny writer esp when they’re in some certain position"

@Edward_Onoriode: "For your mind, you’ve made it in life because you popped some imaginary champagne in a bolt ride?

"News flash, bolt/uber drivers won’t allow you pop champagne in their car."