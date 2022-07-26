Man catches 3-year-old girl falling from window of building’s 6th floor (video)

China’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijiang, uploaded a CCTV-captured video of the incident on Twitter on Friday, showering praise on the man widely described as a hero.

In the footage, the man appears to be making a phone call before swiftly abandoning the call and running towards the building in question. While approaching the foot of the building, he slips due to the speed of his movement and the abrupt halt. He then stretches forth his arms and grabs the toddler in the air safely without her sprawling on hard ground.

Recounting to Chinese media outlets about how he managed to save the little girl’s life, the man said that he heard a bang coming from the top of the apartment building and looked up to see the small toddler tumbling out of the window, Yahoo news reports.

READ ALSO: Girls secondary school teacher remanded after defiling student for 2 years

While many people praise him for being the hero of the moment, the man is reported to have said that he counts himself lucky to have successfully saved the toddler’s life.

Although the little girl did not fall to the ground, she was taken to the Tongxiang Second People’s Hospital on Friday where she was treated and discharged.