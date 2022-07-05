RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Man hired to kill Okada rider reports himself to police, says he 'never got the cash'

Andreas Kamasah

One of the hitmen contracted to kill a commercial motorcycle (Okada) rider in May, 2022, walked to the police station voluntarily to confess to the crime after the person who contracted him and his accomplices had failed to pay them for the job.

The suspect, who is now helping Kenya’s Mwea West sub-County Police Command with investigations, revealed that he and his co-hitmen were promised KSh 400,000, for which reason they agreed to kill 23-year-old Eric Muriithi.

However, after fulfilling their part of the contract, their paymasters have since been dillydallying with payment for the executed contract.

He went on further to tell the law enforcement agency that they used a knife to murder the young motor rider, beheaded him, and dumped his head around the River Rupingazi.

"We had been promised KSh400,000 if we eliminated the rider. I was one of those who murdered the rider. We used a knife to kill him but we never got the cash we were promised," the suspect confessed, as quoted by Daily Nation.

Wilson Koskei, the Mwea West sub-county Police Commander, reportedly confirmed the dramatic incident, saying that investigators have mounted a search for the missing head of the deceased.

"The suspect has brought us to this river on the border of Kirinyaga and Embu, but we have not found the head. However, we shall continue looking for it," the police boss is quoted to have said.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

