Man hired to kill Okada rider reports himself to police, says he 'never got the cash'

However, after fulfilling their part of the contract, their paymasters have since been dillydallying with payment for the executed contract.

He went on further to tell the law enforcement agency that they used a knife to murder the young motor rider, beheaded him, and dumped his head around the River Rupingazi.

"We had been promised KSh400,000 if we eliminated the rider. I was one of those who murdered the rider. We used a knife to kill him but we never got the cash we were promised," the suspect confessed, as quoted by Daily Nation.

Wilson Koskei, the Mwea West sub-county Police Commander, reportedly confirmed the dramatic incident, saying that investigators have mounted a search for the missing head of the deceased.