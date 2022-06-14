Man in trouble for forcing his mentally ill wife to brush her teeth

The news outlet reports that the incident happened on Ajigbotinu Street, Pero Bus-Stop, in the Agege area of Lagos State.

Abiodun had been captured in a disturbing video slapping his wife, Zahidat, while trying to make her brush her teeth.

A social media user identified as @PJ_Somie, reacting to the alleged abuse, said that the mother of three children had been subjected to the abuse at the hands of her husband for the past eight years.

"This is Zahidat, a mother of three, the man brushing her is her husband. This has been going on for over 8years now, she needs justice please she’s drained mentally, physically, and emotionally, she can’t talk any longer. Only God knows if this man has cut her tongue; this is just wickedness. This man needs to be put in his place; she really needs help please," she wrote.

A neighbour of the couple, Mama Iyana, first applauded the man for cleaning his mentally ill wife, but added that the use of force was inappropriate.

"Zahidat has issues with her mental health. But it is not fair that her husband is using force on her. She does not have the capacity to make right decisions for herself because she is not in control of her mental faculties.