RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Man in trouble for forcing his mentally ill wife to brush her teeth

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A man whose wife is reported to be mentally unstable is being investigated for allegedly abusing her in the name of cleaning her.

Husband faces probe for forcing his wife to brush her teeth
Husband faces probe for forcing his wife to brush her teeth

According to pulse.ng, the Nigerian man identified as Abiodun found himself in trouble with the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team following complaints against him by his neighbours.

Recommended articles

The news outlet reports that the incident happened on Ajigbotinu Street, Pero Bus-Stop, in the Agege area of Lagos State.

Abiodun had been captured in a disturbing video slapping his wife, Zahidat, while trying to make her brush her teeth.

A social media user identified as @PJ_Somie, reacting to the alleged abuse, said that the mother of three children had been subjected to the abuse at the hands of her husband for the past eight years.

READ ALSO: Unknown assailants set ablaze a vehicle carrying 3 Ghanaian chiefs

"This is Zahidat, a mother of three, the man brushing her is her husband. This has been going on for over 8years now, she needs justice please she’s drained mentally, physically, and emotionally, she can’t talk any longer. Only God knows if this man has cut her tongue; this is just wickedness. This man needs to be put in his place; she really needs help please," she wrote.

A neighbour of the couple, Mama Iyana, first applauded the man for cleaning his mentally ill wife, but added that the use of force was inappropriate.

"Zahidat has issues with her mental health. But it is not fair that her husband is using force on her. She does not have the capacity to make right decisions for herself because she is not in control of her mental faculties.

"The woman we are talking about is a mother of three children and I really will not blame the husband for cleaning her up, but using force is out of it."

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

15-year-old class 6 girl stripped naked, flogged by men hired by stepfather

Girl being assaulted

Happy armed robber dances on ‘duty’ as victims lie on the floor (video)

Robbery scene

Family members run into rooms, lock out toddler after hearing gunshots (video)

Toddler locked out

18-year-old man kills 36-year-old nursing mother for resisting rape, kills her child

Teenager