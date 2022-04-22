RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Man invites social media lady out on a date; she shows up heavily pregnant

A young man who invited out a lady he had met online on a date could not believe his eyes when she showed up at the restaurant with pregnancy.

The US-based Kenyan man, identified on Twitter as @Morris_KE took to the microblogging site to disclose his encounter.

"Ladies and gentlemen, she turned up fully pregnant," said Morris.

Wondering how he dealt with the situation, Moris said: "I stayed calm, handed the flowers, pulled a seat for her, she ordered food as I continued sipping my Jack Daniels on the rocks. Avoided the pregnancy talk completely."

After spending money to buy food and drinks for the pregnant woman at the expensive restaurant, he saw her off to her car and promised to call her later. He then returned to the restaurant to play back the entire experience.

"Got back to the restaurant and ordered more shots, wondering what just happened. I realized niko nchi ingine (I realised Iam in another country)," Moris narrated.

In an earlier report, a Ghanaian cross-dresser believed to be a male was assaulted by a group of men who felt deceived by his dressing.

The attack was filmed, and the footage has been making the rounds on social media and sparking mixed reactions.

In the viral video, the attackers are seen slapping the helpless victim left, right, and center while ordering him to look into the phone camera being used to record him.

It is alleged that the unidentified man succeeded in sleeping with some men who were deceived into thinking that he was a woman.

The assault has been widely condemned, with some saying that rather than beating the man, he should have been handed over to the police.

Cross-dressing is the act of wearing items of clothing not commonly associated with one’s sex. Cross-dressing has been used for purposes of disguise, comfort, comedy, and self-expression in modern times and throughout history.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

