Man is a man, woman is a woman; people can’t be any sex they want – UK Prime Minister

In a BBC-branded video posted on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, Sunak admonished parents to ensure that they are fully aware of what their children and wards are being taught in their various schools to avoid them being brainwashed and introduced to ‘unacceptable’ things.

“We shouldn’t be bullied into believing that people can be any sex they want to be, they can’t. A man is a man, a woman is a woman, that’s just common sense,” the UK PM said to an excited crowd, sparking broad smiles and loud applause in agreement.

LGBTQ+, an acronym for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer/questioning, and asexual has been a raging controversial matter across the globe, with some countries pushing for its acceptance as a way of life while others are vehemently opposed to it.

In Africa for instance, it is frowned upon, with some countries enacting strict laws against it while others such as Ghana are in the process of outlawing it.