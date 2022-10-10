Man kills 60-year-old man found with his wife, reports himself to police

According to tuko.co.ke, the woman’s husband, Robert Omwoyo, caught her and the now-deceased, identified as Peter Nyakundi, in his house around 2:30 am.

Out of anger, the machete-wielding man slashed Nyakundi, a resident of Bonyunyu, Riabagaka village, to death.

Omwoyo’s wife reportedly managed to escape his wrath, leaving her alleged illicit lover, Nyakundi, to face the onslaught alone.

After murdering him, Omwoyo surrendered himself to law enforcement officers at the Keroka police station.

“Officers from Gachuba and Keroka removed the body from the scene as they handed it over to Gucha morgue,” the police are reported to have said.

Last week, a 37-year-old woman confessed to beating her 3-year-old granddaughter to death because she had defecated in a bucket.

The suspect, identified as Udeogu Chinelo, was arrested by Nigeria’s National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and Other Related Matters (NAPTIP).

Okafor Anthony, the spokesperson for NAPTIP, said that the suspect was arrested at a primary school in Awka where she had enrolled the victim and had again gone to collect back the school fees she paid for the victim.

"While being questioned on the whereabouts of the victim, she disclosed that the victim had died. The suspect led the operatives of NAPTIP to the scene where she disposed of the victim's body.

"On arriving at the scene, the victim's decomposing body was found wrapped in a black nylon bag where the suspect dumped her in the bush around Hezekiah Dike Crescent Awka.

"The suspect claimed that the deceased victim is her granddaughter. The victim was reported to have died on the 29th September 2022," Okafor is quoted to have said on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

The suspect reportedly told the security officials that her 19-year-old daughter left the deceased with her shortly after giving birth to her.

She disclosed that she beat the deceased some days ago and left marks on her body because she defecated in a bucket they used to have their bath at home.

“I beat her, and she started convulsing, so I took her to Kings (hospital). Getting there, she died, so I threw her body here,” the suspect is quoted to have confessed.