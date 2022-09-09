Man kills 90-year-old father to steal his ATM card, buries corpse in shallow grave

Detailing how the suspect allegedly committed the crime, police spokesman in the state, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, said on Thursday that one Aishat Ibrahim had filed a complaint on August 5, 2022, about the mysterious disappearance of his elder brother, who was a retired army corporal.

“Investigation into the matter led to the arrest of Hassan, a biological son of the missing old man.

“During investigation, the suspect confessed to have administered pain killer injection mixed with other substances on his father, who became weak and dizzy immediately after.

“This he did after returning from the bank where he took his father to renew his ATM card.

“He took the father on a motorcycle which he borrowed to an isolated uncompleted building and strangulated him to death after the father had collected the new ATM card.

“He thereafter dug a shallow grave where he buried his father after dispossessing him of the ATM card,’’ Okasanmi stated, as quoted by News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Hassan Ibrahim, suspected of killing his father Pulse Ghana

After murdering his nonagenarian father, the suspect sold the borrowed motorcycle, with which he had carried him to the isolated place, and then fled to Kaduna State.

While in his hideout, he was withdrawing money from the deceased father’s bank account using the stolen ATM card. Before his arrest, he had withdrawn N59,000 from the account.

Meanwhile, Okasanmi further revealed that “the ATM card and the stolen motorcycle have been recovered’’ after the suspect’s arrest.