Man must 'reproduce' - Elon Musk's dad reveals he has a son with his stepdaughter

Their (Bezuidenhout and Errol Musk) son, Elliot Rush, is now 5 years old, a Business Insider Africa report says.

In an interview with The Sun, the 76-year-old revealed that the child "wasn't planned," adding that he and Bezuidenhout lived together for roughly 18 months after the birth of their first child. They no longer live together but "have a lot of affection for each other.

The elder Musk said his daughters were "shocked" by his relationship with Bezuidenhout.

"To them, it was their sister," he told The Sun. "They still feel a bit creepy about it, because she's their sister. Their half-sister."

He further reiterated his son's views on population growth.

"The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce," he said. "If I could have another child I would. I can't see any reason not to."

Errol and Maye Musk were married from 1970 to 1979 and share three children: Elon, Kimbal, and Tosca.

He then married Bezuidenhout's mother, Heide for nearly two decades and had two biological children with her.