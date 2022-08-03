According to myjoyonline.com, the Jackson family, said to be well-to-do, lived in a rented apartment at Maakro Plot 10 in the Abuakwa municipality of the Ashanti Region after relocating from the Netherlands about seven years ago.

The news outlet reports that before the bizarre demise of Ernestina and Samuel Jackson, the Jackson family did not socialize with neighbours.

The last time neighbours set their eyes on the family was when they returned home, parked their unregistered Ford Expedition car and climbed upstairs to their apartment.

After several months of neither seeing nor hearing from the solitary family, neighbours lodged a complaint with the Abuakwa police, whose investigation led to the discovery.

Officers examined the decomposing body of Mrs. Jackson and suspect she might have died about 3 months ago.

It is further reported that the two children of the deceased couple were locked up without food and water for days with the decomposing bodies of their dead parents.

They are reportedly on admission at the Abuakwa Polyclinic. They have also been referred to the Social Welfare Department.

The Medical Superintendent at the Polyclinic, Dr. Mensah Manye, said the two children are traumatized and require psychotherapy.

"The elderly one cannot still talk well. I don’t know if it’s because of the trauma. May be some psychologist may come in to actually talk to them before they can get out of that situation," he recommended.

"It was a long month of traumatization in which from what I gathered from the police; they were locked up in a room like for months.

"The extent of the decomposition and the odour of the smell is not the best.

"But I understand the man put an ice pack on the woman on the floor. That one too I can’t tell what he was trying to do and he himself died in the wash room whilst going to toilet," Dr. Manye added, as quoted by myjoyonline.com.

It remains unclear what caused the deaths of Mr. Jackson, 48, and his wife, and why he chose to preserve her corpse at home with icepacks wrapped in a blanket.