Man sets world record by driving 16 kilometers in reverse in under 30 minutes (videos)

This accomplishment didn’t come on a silver platter. According to odditycentra.com, the determined man, whose passion for driving dates back to when he was only 10 years old, practised hard for the task.

He was bent on beating the previous record set by 22-year-old Tesson Thomas from Pathanamthitta of Kerala, who had covered 14.2 km driving in reverse for 30 minutes, the news website reports.

As to what inspired the decision to drive for such a long distance in reverse, Chandramouli gave an explanation that beats understanding. He said that he wanted to sensitise young people to take their safety seriously.

He admitted that, although he had set a global record, he had to endure excruciating neck pain throughout the 29 minutes and 10 seconds.

He warned anyone who might want to attempt to drive in reverse to take all safety precautions to avoid endangering their own lives, and those of other motorists. It is reported that driving in reverse is a popular activity in India.

Meanwhile, records show that driving a long distance in reverse made headlines way back in 1984. Brian ‘Cub’ Keene and James ‘Wilbur’ Wright of the US drove their Chevrolet Blazer for 14,534 km in reverse, in 37 days, passing through 15 American states and parts of Canada.