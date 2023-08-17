Man tells court he ghosted lover for 3 months due to phone loss, no internet in Ghana (video)

“Your honour I lost my phone on a flight, and upon arrival there was no means to reach my girlfriend, Chantelle,” he told the judge after she asked why he went ghost for three months.

The judge went further to ask if he did not have his lover’s phone number, and he said he did not have it off his head, and that he only saved it on the lost phone.

The judge again asked if he was aware of social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the like, which he could have used to reach out to his lover. But the Boateng said he was not good at technology and computing, defects he claimed his lover was well aware of.

On his claim that there was no internet access in Ghana, the judge pointed out to him that she has been to Ghana and knows the country is “beautifully industrialised, and has resources”, doubting why the man would claim to have no internet access to reach out to her lover.