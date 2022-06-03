Married men who cheat with side chicks are candidates for stroke - Charlotte Oduro

She added that when such men are down with stroke, they lose the opportunity to enjoy their wives, who become better people.

"There are men who do not take care of their wives but use the resources to take care of side chicks. These men are candidates for stroke.

"When they get a stroke, they will be sent to their hometown. Their wives by then will be working on making themselves better people," she said, as quoted by the news website.

She went on further to say that, unlike women, men are very easy to catch when they are having extra marital affairs because they are not tactful about it.

"When a man meets a woman who gives him good sex, he gets overwhelmed, it takes over his mind. He starts showing actions and acts like he’s never had sex, but for a woman, even when the sex is good, she still knows how to take care of herself without you ever finding out.

"For men, once they are all alone, they start smiling and imagining things. Their speech and actions change all of a sudden. Most women are very smart, they can easily figure out when a man is cheating because they totally change toward them."

In another report, a marriage counsellor has cautioned women against giving money to their partners because it will make the men lazy.

According to the Ugandan counselor identified as Zaituni Kakyama, even if a woman can afford to help her partner financially, she should not do so.

She gave the controversial advice while speaking on NTV Uganda, where she asserted that men find it difficult to be faithful to their wives because they are not wired to stay in one place.

"Whether she gets more money than he does, he has to take care of his wife and family as a head," she said, as quoted by tuko.co.ke.

In her view, unlike men, God created women to be in the habit of wanting more than they need, especially clothes and shoes, so that men will be compelled to be constantly working and not get lazy.

Kakyama urged men to let women consume their money so that they could continue working harder for more.

She even went further to share her personal story, saying: "I don't give my man money because when I do, that leads to his destruction when he gets into the comfort zone of being given."

She further warned women to do things in moderation when they are in love with their partners, so that if the relationship goes bad, they will not be too heartbroken.

She also lamented that some men have the wrong notion that all women want is food, cars, and the like, so they don’t go the extra mile to make their women happy.

"You find women from such marriages saying their men don't love them. Remember how you convinced that woman to marry you, small things matter."