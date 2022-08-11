Married women jubilate as sex workers’ houses are demolished (video)

Officials of the assembly, supported by security operatives are seen in videos circulating online, undertaking the exercise while many residents stood by and watched.

United TV spoke to some women within the area after the demolition, and they expressed joy over the demolition, saying that they can now have their husbands to themselves.

They entreated the Municipal Assembly officials to sustain the exercise and make it a regular one to ensure the alleged sex workers vacate the area completely, to save their marriages.

READ ALSO: Court sentences 9 people for attacking Methodist JHS teacher after he sanctioned pupils

According to some of the women, their husbands have failed to provide for them and their children but instead, they use all their earnings to pay prostitutes.

They also bemoaned how young people in the area are being influenced by the lifestyle of the said sex workers, jeopardizing their future.

A few days ago, the Ashanti Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service arrested a Nigerian sex worker who allegedly cut her colleague’s vagina for snatching her top customer.

According to reports, the suspect, identified as Bella, was seen as the godmother of all prostitutes in Dichemso Plaza, where they ply their trade.

She allegedly used the blade to inflict wounds on the face and thighs of her victim, also identified as Ruth.

The suspect had reportedly warned the victim sternly to avoid trying to attract the attention of a particular man because he was her top customer.

Bella and four others later attacked Ruth by the roadside, where they held her hands and legs before the suspect inflicted the injuries on her.