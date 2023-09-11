Medical doctor’s carefully conducted study reveals there’s life after death (video)

He had previously been taught that humans could either be alive or dead, but Dr. Long equally heard a cardiologist talk about a patient who had died and then had a miraculous rebirth.

Long had a burning need to learn more about near-death encounters, or NDEs, and he developed an unhealthy obsession with them.

After his residency, Long formed the Near-Death Experience Research Foundation and began collecting and studying thousands of near-death experiences (NDEs) since he was very interested in learning more about them. His judgment was that there is unquestionably life after death.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the face of overwhelming evidence, I’ve come to believe there’s certainly an afterlife,” Dr. Jeffrey Long is quoted to have said

Over the past 35 years, he has researched over 4,800 near-death experiences, and while each one is unique, many of them exhibit similar patterns.

About 45% of persons who have a near-death encounter have experienced an out-of-body experience, a situation in which a victim’s consciousness separates from their physical body and hovers above.

“I’m a medical doctor. I’ve read brain research and considered every possible explanation for NDEs. The bottom line is that none of them hold water. There isn’t even a remotely plausible physical explanation for this phenomenon.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These experiences may sound cliché: the bright light, the tunnel, the loved ones. But over twenty-five years of studying NDEs, I’ve come to believe that these descriptions have become cultural tropes because they’re true. I even worked with a group of children under five who had NDEs. They reported the same experiences that adults did—and at that age, you’re unlikely to have heard about bright lights or tunnels after you die.”