Meet Kayjnr10, KNUST graduate making a name for himself as social media influencer

However, despite obtaining a degree in that area of specialty, the young man is not making the expected use of it. Instead, he decided to venture into the digital space full-time, and he is glad he did.

“My experience as a social media manager and influencer has taught me how to work with brands of influence such as Bangbet, 1XBet, Isel Media, AirtelTigo, Pepsodent, Melbet, Betika, Wealth Secrets and Bettico, Compu Ghana, Zenith Bank, and UBA, as well as some Ghanaian artists such as Gyakie, Black Sheriff, Mr Drew, Sista Afia, Mensa Music, Wendy Shay among others,” Kayjnr10 said.

“I also had the opportunity to collaborate with some verified accounts who follow me on Twitter: Juliet Bawuah, Nana Aba Anamoah, Bridget Too, Fentuo Tahiti and so on,” he added.

Currently, Kayjnr10 has over 270,000 Twitter followers, but he remains very humble and keeps pushing for more success.

With a Twitter handle, @Kayjnr10, he is mostly seen on affluent Twitter spaces, where the masses love to hear from him about important national issues.

“I’ve hosted spaces on Twitter where Rachel Ankomah, Michael Ankomah, Juliet Bawuah, Bill Eshun, Francis Hemaa, and Fredrick Gyan-Mante participated,” he recalled.

Having discovered social media as a potential goldmine, Kayjnr10 has been educating the youth on the importance of the platform and how to make money from it.

He is also the owner of kayjnrblog.com, a blogging site with its own professional writers who provide stories and news on a daily basis.