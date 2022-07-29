The decision to close down the school temporarily follows an attack by a gang of hooligans who forced a teacher to kneel and apologize to students after punishing them.
Methodist JHS closed down as hooligans force teacher to kneel and apologize to students
The Ghana Education Service has closed down the Akyem Anyinasin Methodist Junior High School in Abuakwa North Municipality in the Eastern region for security reasons.
According to starrfm.com.gh, the teacher in question disciplined some students for misconduct on Monday, July 24,2022.
The unhappy students reportedly complained to some town folks who then accosted the teacher while he was on his way home after school.
The irate hooligans forced the teacher to kneel and apologize to the students, and went further to threaten other teachers at the school.
The incident got the attention of the Abuakwa North Municipal Directorate of Education, and a decision was taken to shut down the school for the time being.
Abena Gyamerah, the municipal director of GES, visited the school on Thursday, July 28, 2022, to meet the teachers over the incident.
"The students misbehaved and the teachers tried to correct them but they went to inform the town folks so it was the town folks who threatened the teachers. So I gave instruction that the school be closed down today so that we sit on the issue. It is still under investigation," she said in an interview with starr news.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh