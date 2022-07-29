According to starrfm.com.gh, the teacher in question disciplined some students for misconduct on Monday, July 24, 2022.

The unhappy students reportedly complained to some town folks who then accosted the teacher while he was on his way home after school.

The irate hooligans forced the teacher to kneel and apologise to the students, and further threatened other teachers at the school.

The incident got the attention of the Abuakwa North Municipal Directorate of Education, and a decision was taken to shut down the school for the time being.

Abena Gyamerah, the municipal director of GES, visited the school on Thursday, July 28, 2022, to meet the teachers over the incident.