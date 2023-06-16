Microfinance manager reportedly commits suicide over customers’ failure to pay loans

Reports say the deceased gave out loan facilities to some of his customers, which they failed to repay to the company’s account, so he became depressed.

The Punch reports a source as saying that Ogungbe’s wife returned home to meet his lifeless body in their home.

“The victim’s wife was called by a staff member of the company because the deceased had not been reporting at his workplace over the loan default crisis.

“But unfortunately, when she got home to report the call to her husband, she met his corpse on the floor.” The witness is quoted to have said.

Following Ogungbe’s death, one of his friends who pleaded anonymity lamented that the deceased could have gotten help if he had shared his problems with others.

“The issue of suicide is becoming alarming. He made a great mistake by taking his own life because of debt. If he had shared this issue with his friends, maybe somebody would have come to his aid.

“Everyone is going through one thing or another, but our survival is anchored upon communal living and friendship. Tell people about your issues, you don’t even know who can help you,” the deceased’s friend said.