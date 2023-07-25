More cash reportedly found in Cecilia Dapaah’s house; takes officers of OSP 5 hours to count

Dapaah was arrested on Monday by the OSP and subjected to hours of questioning bothering on alleged corruption, after which her private residences were searched before she was granted bail later in the evening.

The arrest followed a public uproar over revelations in court documents that the Minister had kept $1 million, €300,000, and millions of Cedis in her house, which were stolen by her domestic staff, who were subsequently arrested and put before a court.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the charge sheet, the alleged culprits, Patience Botwe, 18, and Sarah Agyei, 30 had stolen the monies between July and October 2022. They have since been granted bail to reappear in court on Wednesday, August 2.

The scandal has stirred angry reactions among the majority of Ghanaians with calls for her prosecution.

Meanwhile, some residents of Mpasatia in the Ashanti region, which happens to be the hometown of the embattled former Minister have lauded her domestic workers who stole her money, saying they deserve accolades for their ‘bravery and smartness’.

Citi TV interacted with the residents over the scandal that has hit one of their own, and they expressed mixed reactions. Some of them lamented the lack of development in the area, including bad roads, and unemployment among other things, while politicians continue to abandon them, and instead, amass wealth for themselves. Others defended her, saying they didn’t think she had done anything wrong.