More women open up about how they lost their husbands to DOVVSU officers

Edorla’s case, which the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPBS) is probing, has sort of opened Pandora’s box with more women recounting their ordeals.

A woman whose name the Daily Guide didn’t disclose has alleged that she lost her husband to the Tema DOVVSU unit after she reported a case to them.

The woman recounted that she had lodged a case of spousal abuse against her husband to the Tema DOVVSU five years ago and provided them with pictures of her swollen and bruised face.

She added that a female police officer then called her husband and invited him to the police station.

According to her, she later discovered that the said DOVVSU officer and her abusive husband became lovers.

"One day, I was at home when my husband brought the pictures that I had given to the police officer as evidence to show to me. He further assaulted me and told me that, the case was going nowhere and true to his words too, no action was taken.

"It was later that I discovered that the said corporal who was then investigating my case was in a love relationship with my husband," the woman is quoted to have said.

Then, another woman, who could not hide her joy over the coming to light of the alleged unprofessional conduct of some officers of DOVVSU, also narrated how she lost her husband to an officer at the same Tema station.

"Madam, we are happy that this case has come out. My husband was also taken from me by a police officer in Tema, and what surprises me was that after all the ordeal I reported to the police, my husband went to renovate the DOVVSU office for them.