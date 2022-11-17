RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Mother arrested for wishing Akufo-Addo dead finally released without any charge

Andreas Kamasah

Salamatu Mohammed, a 40-year-old, mother of four who was arrested and detained by the Ghana Police Service for insulting and wishing President Akufo-Addo dead has finally been released without any charge.

President Akufo-Addo and Salamatu Mohammed
Legal practitioner, Gideon Koku Abotsi who secured the woman’s release confirmed her arrest.

“We managed to secure a bail for her (Salamatu Mohammed). She was not charged with any crime (but) the police will continue the investigation,” he told GhanaWeb.

On Wednesday, November 16, reports of Salamatu’s arrest and being taken to the police headquarters emerged and triggered mixed reactions.

The woman who is said to be a resident of the Ablekuma North Constituency in Accra was arrested after a viral TikTok video of her lamenting the prevailing severe hardship and the attendant skyrocketing prices of goods and services.

"Akufo-Addo, we are begging you in the name of God; we cannot even afford pots to cook our food. Do you want us to use your head to cook?

"Now the price of an aluminium cooking pot has increased from 6 million (GHC 600) to 12 million (GHC 1200). Why?” she is heard crying.

She then proceeded to curse the President and called on spiritualists from the northern part of the country to find a way to eliminate him.

"God will punish you. Can't you kill this man, Ghanaian witches and northern ritualists? I have four children; do you know the feeding fees I pay? Do you know the feeding fee, I am going to pay today... Idiot," she said in Twi.

She also dared authorities to arrest her because she was already prepared for any consequences that might arise from her action.

