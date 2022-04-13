Mother-in-law won't talk to me after she met me and her son making love - Woman cries

Tuko.co.ke reported the woman as having claimed that whenever her husband's mother comes around, she always tries to cause confusion between her and her husband.

"When she's around, she looks at how my husband treats me. She questions my husband why he gives me so much power, especially in deciding things in the house," she said, as quoted by the news website.

In her narration, she recounted that the old lady, during one of her visits, barged into the bedroom and found her and her husband making love.

Before the dramatic incident on that fateful night, her mother-in-law was babysitting the couple’s child in the living room and the baby fell asleep while in the care of its grandmother.

The lady and her husband, who were then in their bedroom, decided to make good use of the time to get intimate.

Suddenly, I heard my baby crying. I wanted to go, but my husband held me and said we must finish what we had started and that his mother is with the baby."

While they were at it, the old woman walked in angrily and started insulting her daughter-in-law.

"The next thing, she started raining curses on me, asking me what kind of mother I am, calling me a prostitute, among other different names. All the efforts my husband made to calm her down proved abortive till he shouted at her because she almost slapped me.

"From that day till this moment, she has refused to talk to me. My mom asked me to apologise to her. I don’t even know what scenario will play out for me to apologise to her because I didn’t offend her."