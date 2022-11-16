Mother of 4 children reportedly arrested for insulting, wishing Akufo-Addo dead

The video that has got the woman into trouble shows her lamenting the prevailing severe hardship and the attendant skyrocketing prices of goods and services.

"Akufo-Addo, we are begging you in the name of God; we cannot even afford pots to cook our food. Do you want us to use your head to cook?

"Now the price of an aluminium cooking pot has increased from 6 million (GHC 600) to 12 million (GHC 1200). Why?” she is heard crying.

She then proceeded to curse the President and called on spiritualists from the northern part of the country to find a way to eliminate him.

"God will punish you. Can't you kill this man, Ghanaian witches and northern ritualists? I have four children; do you know the feeding fees I pay? Do you know the feeding fee, I am going to pay today... Idiot," she said in Twi.

She also dared authorities to arrest her because she was already prepared for any consequences that might arise from her action.

Relatedly, the Ghana Education Service has commenced an investigation into a video which showed some students of Chiana Senior High School in the Kassena Nankana West District insulting President Akufo-Addo.

According to GES, it has identified the students captured in the footage as second-year students of the school.

“Our attention has been drawn to a viral video circulating on social media

involving some students misconducting themselves and using vulgar and unprintable words on the President Of our land.

“Management of Ghana Education Service (GES) condemns this unfortunate act which is against every educational and moral principle in our society.

“We wish to inform the general public that the students in the video have been identified as second-year students Of Chiana Senior High School in the Kassena Nankana West District,” GES said in a statement.