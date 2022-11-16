According to Ghanaweb, its sources say the woman who is a resident of the Ablekuma North Constituency in Accra, was being held at the Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service.
Mother of 4 children reportedly arrested for insulting, wishing Akufo-Addo dead
Reports indicate that a woman in her 40s who claimed to be a mother of four children has been arrested following a viral video of her insulting President Akufo-Addo and wishing him dead.
Recommended articles
The video that has got the woman into trouble shows her lamenting the prevailing severe hardship and the attendant skyrocketing prices of goods and services.
"Akufo-Addo, we are begging you in the name of God; we cannot even afford pots to cook our food. Do you want us to use your head to cook?
"Now the price of an aluminium cooking pot has increased from 6 million (GHC 600) to 12 million (GHC 1200). Why?” she is heard crying.
She then proceeded to curse the President and called on spiritualists from the northern part of the country to find a way to eliminate him.
"God will punish you. Can't you kill this man, Ghanaian witches and northern ritualists? I have four children; do you know the feeding fees I pay? Do you know the feeding fee, I am going to pay today... Idiot," she said in Twi.
She also dared authorities to arrest her because she was already prepared for any consequences that might arise from her action.
Relatedly, the Ghana Education Service has commenced an investigation into a video which showed some students of Chiana Senior High School in the Kassena Nankana West District insulting President Akufo-Addo.
According to GES, it has identified the students captured in the footage as second-year students of the school.
“Our attention has been drawn to a viral video circulating on social media
involving some students misconducting themselves and using vulgar and unprintable words on the President Of our land.
“Management of Ghana Education Service (GES) condemns this unfortunate act which is against every educational and moral principle in our society.
“We wish to inform the general public that the students in the video have been identified as second-year students Of Chiana Senior High School in the Kassena Nankana West District,” GES said in a statement.
It added that parents of the students concerned have also been invited to help with the investigations, promising that the outcome of the enquiry will be made public.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh