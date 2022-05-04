MP resigns after watching porn in parliament, says it was a "moment of madness"

The news outlet reports that the Treasury released a statement to say it had accepted the resignation of the remorseful lawmaker.

"The Chancellor of the Exchequer has this day appointed Neil Quentin Gordon Parish to be Steward and Bailiff of the Manor of Northstead," the statement said, as quoted by the BBC.

Reports say appointing an MP to the position is one of the mechanisms used to allow them to resign from their office.

The latest development follows earlier reports that an MP had been seen watching porn, a development some female MPs lamented having endured at the hands of their male counterparts many times, with some culprits said to be under investigation.

Although at the time, the perpetrator of the latest offence was not disclosed, Parish subsequently owned up to it and apologized, adding that it was his second time committing it.

According to him, the first time he watched porn was accidental after looking at a tractor website, but the second time, in the House of Commons, was deliberate.

"The situation was that funnily enough, it was tractors I was looking at.

"I did get into another website that had a very similar name and I watched it for a bit, which I shouldn’t have done.

"But my crime – biggest crime – is that on another occasion I went in a second time.

"I was absolutely totally wrong. I will have to live with this for the rest of my life. I made a huge terrible mistake and I’m here to tell the world.