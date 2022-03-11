Murder suspect wins beauty contest in prison; she’s now Miss Cell 2022 (photos)

She is being tried over the murder of a businessman, Usifo Ataga, in June last year.

The Super TV owner, whose death was widely circulated in the Nigerian media, had been reportedly stabbed.

Chidinma who is believed to be in the custody of the Kirikiri prison in Lagos over the suspected murder, won the title on International Women’s Day.

According to the BBC, the boss of the correctional services said that the pageantry was part of the International Women’s Day celebration.

Punch Newspaper shared photos of Chidinma wearing a crown.

The event is reported to have taken place on Wednesday, March 9, a day after the global celebration.

In other news, broadcast journalist Afia Pokua has sparked a debate with her claim that "our culture has always projected women until we decided to inherit Christianity and Islam".

The Head of Programmes at Despite Media Group, popularly known as Vim Lady, made the claim on her Facebook page on March 8 which marked International Women’s Day.

According to her, historically, there existed great women who did great things in the past, while there are even greater women in contemporary times doing even greater things.

In her view, the emergence of Christianity and Islam was the beginning of the decline in the importance of women in society, as they have been relegated to the background.

"Our culture has always projected women until we decided to inherit Christianity and Islam which relegated women to the background.

"In Ghanaian history WOMEN owned properties and controlled businesses, even FOUGHT for independence.

"Before Yaa Asantewaa there were great women after her there are even greater women.

"Just ended my history lessons with Dr. Serwaa," Vim Lay wrote on her Facebook page.

Her post has triggered mixed reactions among her followers, with some agreeing with her while others disagree.

Some of the opposing Facebook users chose to abuse her instead of making their points civilly.

The attacks on her became so severe that other followers of her were compelled to raise concern.

One LadyFreda Hanson asked: "Do you people read a post before commenting? Afia is sharing something learnt from somebody. Why are you attacking her?"