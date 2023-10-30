Witness says pastor forced him to masturbate, watch porn, have anal sex, eat faeces

Emmanuel testified against Emenandy, charged for sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault. He was led in evidence by Lagos State counsel, Olu Azeez.

The alleged survivor told the court that the incident happened when he was 19 years old and the defendant was his pastor.

He said that the defendant, had in December 2020, told his mother that he had a vision about the witness, where he would die in February 2021 and requested that his mother should bring him for prayers immediately.

According to him, when his mother told him he did not take it seriously but the defendant sent a message again that he should see him immediately.

Narrating how he went to see the pastor, the alleged survivor said, "My mum and I then went to see him in his church during an evening programme. Afterwards, when he wanted to see me, he asked if my mum should come along but I said I could handle it.

"He told me we had met before in a church (name withheld) and that he was my teacher in the church, then I remembered how I knew him. He said he got a vision of how I died in February 2021 and I asked he should give me a solution.

"He said he will pray for me and I should come for counselling every Tuesday, he told me other things and that he would be giving me spiritual assignments.

"He asked me questions like if I had ever had sex before or masturbated and if I watched pornography, also asked if I had wet dreams or if I am into fraud, I said I have not done those things but I was about getting into fraud.

"He advised me not to get into fraud and I should change my lifestyle and I did, I stopped wearing earrings, my dress code and how I speak."

The witness said one of the days thereafter, he called him to his office and asked him to take off his trouser and that he should touch his manhood until he becomes hard, but he said he could not because he had never done that before.

He told the court that in the days afterwards, the defendant would take off his clothes and asked him to do same and sit on his laps and then make him suck the defendant’s nipples.

He told the court that at first he refused but the defendant told him that he was releasing powers from his body parts to his to wade off any spirit of death.

The alleged survivor said the defendant started showing him porn videos on his phone to teach him how to masturbate in his church office. He said the pastor asked him to his friend's house where he did same and asked him to stand on a Bible and masturbate.

The witness said he could not do what the pastor asked him to do, he therefore stepped down from the Bible and went to the bed side where the defendant laid watching him.

"After trying for sometime, I ejaculated and the defendant looked at my semen and said it was okay," he noted.

According to the witness, the pastor told him he should ejaculate more often and then called him to the bed to lay with him and suck his nipples.

"He asked me to suck his nipple until he ejaculates and said that was how he had helped other boys and that was how we did that at his friend's house twice after that day.

"Then we started again at the church, he will just go naked and asked me to suck his nipples and masturbate, that every time we ejaculate together, life was transferred from his own to mine so that I won't die. I believed him because he was like my spiritual father.

"He then promised to help in my education and everything, that I should move to his house after telling my mum, but I did not tell my dad. I moved to his room and parlor self-contain apartment somewhere in Mile 2,

"I met a guy, a lady and a little baby in the house. The lady and the child slept in the room while we slept in the parlor. At night, he started touching me again and made me suck his nipples while he sucked mine, we did this every night."

The witness further said that the defendant, thereafter, requested to penetrate his anus, but he refused and the next morning the defendant was angry and said he refused him to do the work of God with him last night.

He told the court that days later, because the defendant was persistent, he agreed to anal sex and was seriously bruised afterwards because he bled for two days.

According to him, the pastor made him masturbate twice daily, then the next assignment was to drink his urine, an act he said he refused at first but later did after much persistence.

The alleged survivor further said the defendant would ejaculate in his mouth and said it was power being transferred.

Emmanuel said the defendant also told him to eat his feases which he did once and vomited, however problem started when he started watching pornography on his own with the phone the defendant gave to him.

He said the defendant asked him to always watch same sex pornography and not the opposite and he would beat him up, whenever he had a wet dream, piercing his manhood, scrotum and his stomach with a syringe.

He informed the court that on one of those days, the defendant used the needle to pierce his veins and black blood starting gushing.

He said that after torturing the alleged survivor, the defendant would say he should feel the pains he felt, spiritually, when he disobeyed.

The alleged survivor said that at one time, the defendant pierced his body, used St. Micheal oil on his eyes and pour grounded pepper on his body that was bleeding and asked him to eat the feases of a dog which he did after much force and he vomited.

Justice Oyindamola Ogala adjourned the case until December 11 and December 14 for continuation of trial.

The defendant, who appeared sick and was reported to have been brought from the hospital, is standing trial on a three-count charge of sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault.