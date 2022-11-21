National Cathedral is fulfilment of Akufo-Addo’s great-grandfather's wish – Okyehene reveals

Starrfm.com.gh reports that Okyehene disclosed this while speaking at the centenary celebration of Akyem Abuakwa Presbytery of The Presbyterian Church of Ghana on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Kyebi.

He explained that the late Nana Sir Ofori Atta who was a staunch Christian and Presbyterian wanted to build a temple for God having stopped after he managed to bring an end persecution of Christians in his jurisdiction.

The Okyehene went on further to state that it is not mere coincidence that at the time of the centenary celebration of Akyem Abuakwa Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, grandsons of Nana Sir Ofori Atta – he (Okyenhene) remains the overlord of Akyem Abuakwa, whilst Akufo Addo is President of Ghana and Ken Ofori Atta being the Finance Minister.

“Hundred years later, the grandson of Nana Ofori Atta (Akufo Addo) is President of the Republic of Ghana. More surprisingly, the President’s brother’s son is also the Finance Minister. So, it is a divine arrangement that God has made for us to contribute to the development of the country.

“It is the same perseverance that President Akufo Addo is pursuing to build a house for Ghana to the glory of God. A vision that came to man through God …He said I will build a house for God. Historically, someone met Nana Ofori Atta and said you are the only Christian King in Akyem Abuakwa, you must leave a legacy. Nana Ofori Atta then promised to build a temple in Kyebi. So, if President Akufo Addo is building a temple (Cathedral) in Accra, let’s assume it is in fulfilment of the promise made by Nana Ofori Atta” Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin said, as quoted by starrfm.com.gh.