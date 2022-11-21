RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

National Cathedral is fulfilment of Akufo-Addo’s great-grandfather's wish – Okyehene reveals

Andreas Kamasah

Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, the overlord of Akyem Abuakwa in the Eastern region has linked President Akufo-Addo’s decision to build a National Cathedral to a desire of the late Okyenhene Nana Sir Ofori Atta.

Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin and Akufo-Addo
According to the traditional leader, it was the wish of the Nana Sir Ofori Atta who he said was the current President’s great-grandfather, to build a temple for God but it did not materialize before he passed on.

Starrfm.com.gh reports that Okyehene disclosed this while speaking at the centenary celebration of Akyem Abuakwa Presbytery of The Presbyterian Church of Ghana on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Kyebi.

He explained that the late Nana Sir Ofori Atta who was a staunch Christian and Presbyterian wanted to build a temple for God having stopped after he managed to bring an end persecution of Christians in his jurisdiction.

The Okyehene went on further to state that it is not mere coincidence that at the time of the centenary celebration of Akyem Abuakwa Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, grandsons of Nana Sir Ofori Atta – he (Okyenhene) remains the overlord of Akyem Abuakwa, whilst Akufo Addo is President of Ghana and Ken Ofori Atta being the Finance Minister.

“Hundred years later, the grandson of Nana Ofori Atta (Akufo Addo) is President of the Republic of Ghana. More surprisingly, the President’s brother’s son is also the Finance Minister. So, it is a divine arrangement that God has made for us to contribute to the development of the country.

“It is the same perseverance that President Akufo Addo is pursuing to build a house for Ghana to the glory of God. A vision that came to man through God …He said I will build a house for God. Historically, someone met Nana Ofori Atta and said you are the only Christian King in Akyem Abuakwa, you must leave a legacy. Nana Ofori Atta then promised to build a temple in Kyebi. So, if President Akufo Addo is building a temple (Cathedral) in Accra, let’s assume it is in fulfilment of the promise made by Nana Ofori Atta” Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin said, as quoted by starrfm.com.gh.

He emphasized that he believes in honouring God, hence the decision to declare “Okyeman for Christ” in 2019 to celebrate his goodness on the Akyem Abuakwa land.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
