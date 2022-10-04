New Juaben Traditional Council bans carrying of dead bodies in broad daylight

“All corpses should not be conveyed from the mortuary before 6:00 pm,” a statement by the traditional council reads in part, as quoted by Starrfm.com.gh.

The statement which contained the ban was issued by Maxwell Asante, Registrar on behalf of the Omanhene Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III.

It further stated that “no corpse should pass around the Omanhene’s palace at Srodae, Koforidua when taken from mortuary”.

Aside from the ban, the traditional council also reduced the time for observation of one-week funerals from 6:00 am to 12:00 noon instead of 6:00 am to 6:00 pm.

The news website reports that the decision to ban the broad day conveyance of corpses and related directives was taken by the traditional authorities during the Akwasidae celebration.

The New Juaben Traditional Council, through the statement, entreated all subjects within its catchment area to comply with the directives to avoid sanctions.

Meanwhile, the family of a deceased woman clashed with the authorities at the St Francis-Xavier hospital morgue at Assin Fosu in the Central Region after her corpse went missing.

United TV’s Central Regional Correspondent, Akosua Akyere Kumiwaa, reported that the bereaved family members were so furious that the swift intervention of a senior official of the hospital averted what would have been a bloody situation, Assin Nuanua Asubone.

According to the reporter, the deceased, Linder Obiri Akufo’s body had been deposited at the hospital where family members had been visiting every single day to check on it.

During their visits over the period, they did not have any reason to suspect that their dead loved one was missing until it was time to receive her body for burial.

What made the situation dramatic was the fact that family members and relatives from far and near had been invited, and they had all gathered to undertake activities leading to the eventual burial. But when the time came to receive the corpse, the mortuary officials could not locate it. They searched several times everywhere but to no avail.

The bereaved family became angry because they had run out of patience and could not tolerate the incongruent excuses the hospital was giving.

A video of the scene that UTV shared on its Facebook page shows the agitated family members going up and down the staircase of the hospital several times while expressing anger.