New virus to hit the world so hard; let's pray and brace ourselves - Nigel Gaisie

- A new virus panic to hit parts of the world just when the world is easing up from COVID.

- Drinking water and water bodies polluted causing scarcity of water not only in Africa but parts of Europe.

The Lord took my spirit into time, and in my vision, I saw prophecies of 31st December 2019 come to pass one after the other.

Lands, water bodies went dry,companies fold up, scarcity of food,commodities and a large crowd on the street of umofia angry and protesting.

The Lord took me to the land of Philippines and I saw a storm and heavy rain take away lives and properties.

I saw the world cry, I saw umofia in darkness and crying.

Let's pray for the Matriarch!

Let's pray for South Africa.

Let's pray for Guinea 🇬🇳

Let the world pray and people fasten their seatbelts,hard times are ahead but its for a second.

Let's Pray More For The Security Services.

A big Servant Of God ,Needs Prayers.Heaven awaits him.

Majoy actors in Aso Rock will not continue their relevance,I saw an end to their rule.

Liberia,I didn't see a break,I saw a continuity.

I saw majority becoming,majority.

A woman will lead the world within the spirit and space of twelve years.

Sirrea Leone ,Freetown....I saw a massive cry in Bo''the land is crying fir change but those needed for the change are not choosing the right leader,unity unity unity.

Let's check the Kitampo road again,let's check it.

Says the Lord,there is a massive revival coming into the church.

The month of May And June....Let anybody believing God for the fruit of the womb,do their best...God will HONOR THEM*There is a wind about to blow in that regards.

I saw a bus full of school kids,the end was lots of cry.