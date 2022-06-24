Newly-developed mind-reading device detects when a man watches pornography

The 1997 penal code of China forbids depicting sexual acts except for medical or artistic purposes, but it appears the law is being abused, hence the invention of the mind-reading device to help enforce it.

NYpost reports the Chinese researchers as saying that they have developed an official patent for a device capable of "reading a man’s mind" and specifically detecting when he is watching an erotic movie.

It is further reported that the device’s prototype is capable of detecting brain waves that are activated when a man views pornography.

The study was conducted on 15 male college students who were placed in front of a computer screen playing porn while wearing the device on their heads. The mind reader will then be able to process a collection of photos and videos and flag anything suspicious, the report said.

Xu Jianjun, the director of the electrical engineering department at Beijing Jiaotong University, said that the inspiration behind the invention is "to detect bad information".

He added that the results from the device’s mind-reading activity are 80% accurate, and it has the ability to filter out additional signals that can trigger brainwaves when emotions are emitted from non-porn-related content.

Already, Chinese government officials have been deploying censorship agencies known as "porn examiners" to enforce the law against the patronage of pornography.

The agency is mandated to search the internet to flag inappropriate content.

In related news, private legal practitioner, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw, has alleged that some Ghanaian pastors have declined spiritually because they take delight in watching pornography.