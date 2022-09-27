Newly-married man sets himself ablaze, blames wife’s abuse and curses

He was heard screaming while the fire was burning him, and residents who heard his cry rushed to the scene to rescue him before rushing him to the hospital.

Recounting what happened to him from his hospital bed, Afolabi said that poverty compounded by incessant curses by his wife compelled him to want to take his life.

“I just thought of ending it. That Friday, I went into a filing station, bought fuel, and went to a forest behind Baptist High School, Iree, and set myself ablaze.

“I thought of what I was passing through and it made me decide to end my life. Poverty and repeated curses of my wife made me lose hope. I married the woman just in July this year.

“Some people heard me when fire was burning my body and rushed to the scene. They rescued me and brought me to hospital,” Afolabi said, as quoted by pulse.ng.

Meanwhile, his wife, Ifedolapo, reacting to the claims, absolved herself of blame for his decision to commit suicide.

“I don’t know why he decided to kill himself. I am his wife,” she is quoted to have said.