Nigeria's tallest man Afeez Agoro Oladimeji dies, leaves fans heartbroken

The 2.25 metres (7 ft 5 in) tall man passed away at age 48. Some unconfirmed reports attribute his death to chronic hip arthritis he had been battling for months.

It is reported that he had solicited funds from the public to enable him to undergo surgery, but before he could even go for the operation, death laid his icy hands on him around 7:30 pm on Wednesday, June 14.

Some Nigerians and other fans of Afeez Agoro have been reacting to his death, with many wishing his soul a peaceful rest.

Meanwhile, in Ghana, the Chief Executive Officer of McDan Group of Companies, Daniel McKorley, popularly called McDan, has intervened to have Ghana’s tallest man, Sulemana Abdul Samed, treated for a rare condition that makes him grow bizarrely tall.

The young man from the northern part of Ghana became popular last year following reports about his height which sparked speculations that he might be the tallest man in the world.

He was diagnosed with a rare endocrine disorder called acromegaly, which is caused by an excess of growth hormone in the body.

According to him, Doctors at the Tamale Teaching Hospital have told him that he will continue to grow taller unless surgery is performed to halt it.

“I need help for surgery because the doctors said the growth is in my head, so I need surgery to stop it,” Samed cried in a Citi TV report.